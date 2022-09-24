Sign up
Photo 2216
Shadow layers
More going back to the beginning, B&W
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
1
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2583
photos
148
followers
160
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
25th September 2022 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silhouette
,
low key layers
Mags
ace
A lovely moody capture.
September 25th, 2022
