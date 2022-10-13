Previous
Fallen Leaves by joysabin
Fallen Leaves

Leaves on hiking path a few days ago. Now that I am caught up I am going to be away for a few days and am not sure of the internet connection where I am going.
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Nick ace
What a great leaf and fab composition.
October 13th, 2022  
