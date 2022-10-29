Previous
Two fun people by joysabin
Photo 2251

Two fun people

I got brave. I asked if I could take their picture. The happy ones are vendors at the local farmers market.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Mags ace
Lovely shot! I stopped asking around here. LOL! No one wants to have their photo taken when I am around people - which isn't often.
October 30th, 2022  
