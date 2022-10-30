Previous
Fall Light by joysabin
Photo 2252

Fall Light

My neighbor's tree, a Japanese Maple, I believe
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Walks

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
616% complete

Photo Details

Annie D ace
gorgeous - I love maples :)
October 31st, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. Love the light on the tree.
October 31st, 2022  
Christina ace
Great lighting - just enough to highlight it beautifully
October 31st, 2022  
Babs ace
Love the lighting.
October 31st, 2022  
