Photo 2253
eek!!!
Who knew, Ghost Face is afraid of spiders......
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
31st October 2022 12:58pm
Tags
b&w
,
halloween
,
spiders
,
ghost face
,
owo-5
Babs
ace
Yikes
October 31st, 2022
Mags
ace
Fan-freaking-tastic!
October 31st, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
@onewing
He's really kinda nice in person but has a bad reputation, :-).
October 31st, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
@marlboromaam
You are so nice, thank goodness for discounts at the store.....
October 31st, 2022
