A puddle of reflection by joysabin
Photo 2265

A puddle of reflection

This is the puddle that I was headed towards when I was distracted by yesterday's capture. So very grateful for Mary's Peak making both the TP and PP.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

ace
@joysabin
Year 7
Milanie ace
Love the lighting and the way you processed this shot
November 12th, 2022  
