Photo 2265
A puddle of reflection
This is the puddle that I was headed towards when I was distracted by yesterday's capture. So very grateful for Mary's Peak making both the TP and PP.
12th November 2022
12th Nov 22
1
2
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2631
photos
148
followers
161
following
620% complete
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
11th November 2022 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
field
,
puddle
Milanie
ace
Love the lighting and the way you processed this shot
November 12th, 2022
