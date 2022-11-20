Sign up
Photo 2273
Muse has a day off
Couldn't tickle her into any idea or concept today so, we decided to let it be a day off. This is from last September at Neskowin on the Oregon Coast.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
3
2
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2639
photos
148
followers
161
following
View this month »
View this month »
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
2273
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
9th September 2022 6:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ocean
,
key
,
low
Antonio-S
In a 365 project I think it's very important to have days off, and go look at fantastic photos we've taken before in weeks of real photographic inspiration. This photo of yours is a good example of that.
November 21st, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. We need days off so we can post some of the photos we didn’t post during a challenge or something.
November 21st, 2022
Diane
ace
Intriguing photo with the light and shadows and subtle sky. Muses have a way of coming and going.
November 21st, 2022
