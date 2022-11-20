Previous
Muse has a day off by joysabin
Photo 2273

Muse has a day off

Couldn't tickle her into any idea or concept today so, we decided to let it be a day off. This is from last September at Neskowin on the Oregon Coast.
Antonio-S
In a 365 project I think it's very important to have days off, and go look at fantastic photos we've taken before in weeks of real photographic inspiration. This photo of yours is a good example of that.
November 21st, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. We need days off so we can post some of the photos we didn’t post during a challenge or something.
November 21st, 2022  
Diane ace
Intriguing photo with the light and shadows and subtle sky. Muses have a way of coming and going.
November 21st, 2022  
