I went to a favorite trail yesterday. It is called Old Growth and New Growth trail. It is a lovely and not too long trail - about 1.5miles. I love seeing new things which have been there for a long time but I've just noticed them.
This beautiful moss covered Douglas Fir stump looks to be the parent or grandparent of many new trees. I recently heard a story on NPR (national public radio) which described the WWW (wood wide web) ( https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-48257315 ). I've chosen to call this tree remnant a "Trail Guardian". She has given so much to this forest and I believe that she needs to be celebrated for her wisdom and generosity.
To all those who celebrate Thanksgiving, may your day be one of happiness, contentment, family and friends and thoroughly wonderful.