Photo 2375
The last of FOR for the year
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2375
10
4
365
NIKON D810
28th February 2023 4:39pm
b&w
circles
etssooi
for2023
Diane
ace
Great circles! Trying to figure out how you did this.
March 1st, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
@eudora
Thank you. I had a bright side light, then used photoshop filters, Artistic palette knife - at least I think.
March 1st, 2023
Annie D
ace
very intriguing image
March 1st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
I love the light and the contrast.
March 1st, 2023
