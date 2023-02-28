Previous
Circles by joysabin
Photo 2375

Circles

The last of FOR for the year
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
650% complete

Diane
Great circles! Trying to figure out how you did this.
March 1st, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
@eudora Thank you. I had a bright side light, then used photoshop filters, Artistic palette knife - at least I think.
March 1st, 2023  
Annie D
very intriguing image
March 1st, 2023  
Shutterbug
I love the light and the contrast.
March 1st, 2023  
