Mr. Ed

This is a water feature at the Oregon Gardens in Silverton Oregon. He was donated in by Nellie Graves in memory of her husband who was a long time volunteer at the Garden. First Donated in 2011, the Mr. Ed serpent sculpture has undergone several transformations in its lifetime, having been originally been made out of moss-planted sedums and later oyster shells. The version you see now is the result of the creativity and hard work of many dedicated Garden volunteers, who individually cut by hand over 900 aluminum soda cans and secured them in place.



I am looking forward to returning to the Gardens when more is in bloom.