Photo 2373
A favorite walk
Snuck out for a walk in between rain showers with Riley
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2739
photos
153
followers
162
following
8
1
365
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
26th February 2023 2:51pm
Tags
b&w
,
walk
,
trees
,
clouds
,
path
,
for2023
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
I can see why, lovely woods.
February 27th, 2023
