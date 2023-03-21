Sign up
Photo 2396
Joy & Bigfoot
I was asked to help photograph the local Third Act demonstration against fossil fuel investments by banks. (
https://thirdact.org/
). It was hoot to see Big Foot but more importantly, I was happy to be a part of this.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
kali
ace
gnarly costume!
March 23rd, 2023
Diane
ace
Love this!
March 23rd, 2023
