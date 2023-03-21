Previous
Joy & Bigfoot by joysabin
Photo 2396

Joy & Bigfoot

I was asked to help photograph the local Third Act demonstration against fossil fuel investments by banks. ( https://thirdact.org/ ). It was hoot to see Big Foot but more importantly, I was happy to be a part of this.
21st March 2023

ace
@joysabin
Year 7
kali ace
gnarly costume!
March 23rd, 2023  
Diane ace
Love this!
March 23rd, 2023  
