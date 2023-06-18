Previous
Golden Hour Grasses by joysabin
Golden Hour Grasses

I drive by this farm all the time as I drive home. I finally made it a point to capture it after I saw the golden color of the grasses pop recently.
18th June 2023 18th Jun 23

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
