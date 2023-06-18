Sign up
Previous
Photo 2485
Golden Hour Grasses
I drive by this farm all the time as I drive home. I finally made it a point to capture it after I saw the golden color of the grasses pop recently.
18th June 2023
18th Jun 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
barn
,
lensbaby
,
grasses
,
golden hour
