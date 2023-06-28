Previous
Movement in multiples by joysabin
Photo 2495

Movement in multiples

Playing with my multiple image lens in hopes to spark my Muse. The Swifts were just a tad flustered with me since I stopped by their nests. I didn't stay long so as not to bother them too much.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

@joysabin
