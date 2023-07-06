Previous
Inside the bowl by joysabin
Inside the bowl

This is normally churning with lots of surf but with an extreme low tide, people can explore inside. I may have not been able to explore the Ghost Forest a bit further north but to see this with tiny people walking around inside was cool.

( https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g51992-d566971-Reviews-Devils_Punchbowl_State_Natural_Area-Newport_Oregon.html )
6th July 2023

joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
JackieR ace
Goodness me!! What a place to see, hope tide doesn't Rush in too fast!
July 6th, 2023  
