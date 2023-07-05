Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2502
Wabi Sabi
As I was walking along the shore of the 'creek' at Neskowin in a silly attempt to cross said creek and explore the Ghost Forest, I saw this area of the sand.
This is an example of Koko (考古): basic, weathered Wabi Sabi.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2868
photos
148
followers
159
following
685% complete
View this month »
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th July 2023 7:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
leaf
,
kelp
,
wabi sabi
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close