Wabi Sabi by joysabin
Wabi Sabi

As I was walking along the shore of the 'creek' at Neskowin in a silly attempt to cross said creek and explore the Ghost Forest, I saw this area of the sand.

This is an example of Koko (考古): basic, weathered Wabi Sabi.
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
