Not this time either

I had been looking forward to being able to explore the Ghost Forest at Neskowin ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neskowin_Ghost_Forest ) along the Oregon Coast at an extreme low tide for a while. I have tried to cross this creek which is a barrier to that particular area of the beach which has the exposed ancient trees twice before. I thought just maybe with a low tide (-2.3feet) I might be able to but, as you can see, the creek was a bit of a river this morning. I chose not to cross.
@marlboromaam Thank you so much, the beach was just so peaceful as most souls weren't up yet.