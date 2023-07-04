Previous
Not this time either by joysabin
Not this time either

I had been looking forward to being able to explore the Ghost Forest at Neskowin ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neskowin_Ghost_Forest ) along the Oregon Coast at an extreme low tide for a while. I have tried to cross this creek which is a barrier to that particular area of the beach which has the exposed ancient trees twice before. I thought just maybe with a low tide (-2.3feet) I might be able to but, as you can see, the creek was a bit of a river this morning. I chose not to cross.
Mags ace
I don't blame you, but this is amazing!
July 6th, 2023  
J A Byrdlip ace
Should get a canoe?
July 6th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
@byrdlip Thank you so kindly. Great idea and a pack mule too.

@marlboromaam Thank you so much, the beach was just so peaceful as most souls weren't up yet.
July 6th, 2023  
