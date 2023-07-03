Previous
Peaking over by joysabin
Photo 2500

Peaking over

The moon was 99.3% full last night so I thought that I'd ridge down to the refuge and try to capture it. I just figured out how to correct the time on my Nikon - this was taken sometime after 9:15pm
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
684% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Awesome!
July 3rd, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Wow, beautiful capture. It looks so large peeking over the hill and I love the golden colors.
July 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise