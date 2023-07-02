Previous
Willamette Prairie by joysabin
Photo 2499

Willamette Prairie

Peace and quiet at the Findly Refuge last night. I was sorta breaking the rules by being there after dusk but I stayed on the edges to get the (almost) full moon rise.
2nd July 2023

@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Mags ace
Loving the layers of color!
July 3rd, 2023  
