Photo 2499
Willamette Prairie
Peace and quiet at the Findly Refuge last night. I was sorta breaking the rules by being there after dusk but I stayed on the edges to get the (almost) full moon rise.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2866
photos
148
followers
159
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
2nd July 2023 9:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
prairie
,
findly wildlife refuge
,
sunset blues
Mags
ace
Loving the layers of color!
July 3rd, 2023
