Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2526
Working again
Visited this small fountain (which is tucked away in a less than popular part of campus) again last evening and found that it had been restored and restarted. Such a please spot to stop and relax.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2892
photos
145
followers
158
following
692% complete
View this month »
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
28th July 2023 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zen
,
fountain
,
evening
,
oregon state university
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close