Previous
Working again by joysabin
Photo 2526

Working again

Visited this small fountain (which is tucked away in a less than popular part of campus) again last evening and found that it had been restored and restarted. Such a please spot to stop and relax.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
692% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise