Shedding by joysabin
Photo 2540

Shedding

I am lucky to have several of these Madrone ( Arbutus menziesii )trees in my yard. They shed their bark in a truly amazing pattern. The scientific name for this is exfoliating.
12th August 2023

ace
@joysabin
