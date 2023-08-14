Previous
Sad by joysabin
Photo 2542

Sad

The recent heat (104f 40c) has been a real bear and my Muse and I have been melting at home. Today is only 90f (32c) so I finally got up and found some spark.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

