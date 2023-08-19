Treking Up

I was part of a group that was exploring a new acquisition for the Greenbelt Land Trust, a local land stewardship and conservation organization. The plan is to let this area return to native wild flowers and make the area accessible to all. After the restoration which will allow this area to become a seasonal wetlands again it is hoped that people will see the gorgeous blooms in the spring and early summer and not a cluster of mc-mansions.



The process of acquiring various parcels can be a long and drawn out process but, so worth the effort of some most dedicated individuals.