Photo 2552
oops, but I'll take it
Finally took my pup and myself out into the woods. We tried to get a short walk in before the heat of the day.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
2
1
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2918
photos
143
followers
155
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
24th August 2023 9:12am
woods
,
icm
,
sun burst
Mags
ace
Like a lovely painting! So nice.
August 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
wonderful
August 25th, 2023
