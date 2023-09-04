Previous
The Teasel Sisters by joysabin
The Teasel Sisters

These beauties are mostly dried with their tiny purple blooms as spent but even in this state they are elegant in my humble opinion.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Mags ace
LOL! Lovely sisters!
September 4th, 2023  
