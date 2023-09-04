Sign up
Photo 2563
The Teasel Sisters
These beauties are mostly dried with their tiny purple blooms as spent but even in this state they are elegant in my humble opinion.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
b&w
,
teasel
,
nf-sooc-2023
Mags
ace
LOL! Lovely sisters!
September 4th, 2023
