Cirque Italia by joysabin
Photo 2562

Cirque Italia

The circus came to town, water circus that is ( https://www.eventbrite.com/e/water-circus-silver-corvallis-or-september-1-4-2023-tickets-692157942037 ). I was attracted by the shape and lines of the tent.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Corinne C ace
Wonderful composition and subject. I love it!
September 3rd, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awesome black and white!!
September 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Great b&w! Haven't seen any tents like that in forever.
September 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
September 3rd, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
This looks great on black. You nailed the exposure, fabulous tones. Thanks for joining in on the SOOC challenge.
September 4th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
@corinnec @olivetreeann @marlboromaam @joansmor Thank you so very much. I read the local paper as much as I should so I didn't know that this circus was in town.
September 4th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
September 4th, 2023  
Larry L ace
Very nice!
September 4th, 2023  
