Previous
Photo 2562
Cirque Italia
The circus came to town, water circus that is (
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/water-circus-silver-corvallis-or-september-1-4-2023-tickets-692157942037
). I was attracted by the shape and lines of the tent.
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
8
5
Embed Code
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
2928
photos
141
followers
154
following
701% complete
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
Views
22
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
3rd September 2023 12:53pm
b&w
,
circus
,
nf-sooc-2023
,
cirque italia
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful composition and subject. I love it!
September 3rd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Awesome black and white!!
September 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Great b&w! Haven't seen any tents like that in forever.
September 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
September 3rd, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
This looks great on black. You nailed the exposure, fabulous tones. Thanks for joining in on the SOOC challenge.
September 4th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
@corinnec
@olivetreeann
@marlboromaam
@joansmor
Thank you so very much. I read the local paper as much as I should so I didn't know that this circus was in town.
September 4th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
September 4th, 2023
Larry L
ace
Very nice!
September 4th, 2023
