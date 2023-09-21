Previous
Next
A classic framed by joysabin
Photo 2580

A classic framed

I believe that this is a Schwinn 10 speed. this one is now a piece of urban art. I had one back in the day too. I was walking my dog earlier this week and noticed this. The fisheye seemed to be an appropriate choice of lens too.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
707% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise