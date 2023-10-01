Sign up
Previous
Photo 2590
Fall clean up
Went to a small gathering of friends for Fall clean up and the burning of brush and bramble. Does anyone know if there is a technical name for smoke through sun beams?
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
fire
,
sun
,
shed
,
burning of brush
LManning (Laura)
ace
A) Very cool capture of the smokey rays.
B) There actually is a term! It’s called the Tyndall effect - the scattering of a beam of light by a medium containing small suspended particles, like dust or smoke.
https://www.britannica.com/science/Tyndall-effect
Do not ask me why my brain retains this type of obscure information…
October 2nd, 2023
