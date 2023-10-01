Previous
Fall clean up by joysabin
Photo 2590

Fall clean up

Went to a small gathering of friends for Fall clean up and the burning of brush and bramble. Does anyone know if there is a technical name for smoke through sun beams?
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
709% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
A) Very cool capture of the smokey rays.
B) There actually is a term! It’s called the Tyndall effect - the scattering of a beam of light by a medium containing small suspended particles, like dust or smoke. https://www.britannica.com/science/Tyndall-effect Do not ask me why my brain retains this type of obscure information…
October 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise