Photo 2593
She gave her all
The little lily gave her all for shots for me, truly very grateful
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
2
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
2960
photos
143
followers
156
following
710% complete
View this month »
2587
2588
2589
2590
2591
2592
2593
2594
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
4th October 2023 1:14pm
lily
,
soft focus
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
October 5th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Clever photo. Favourite
October 5th, 2023
