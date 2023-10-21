Previous
Saturday Morning Shopping by joysabin
Photo 2610

Saturday Morning Shopping

Exploring structure or lack thereof. I set my camera for high key with longer exposure and walked through the farmer's market just taking shots without looking this morning.

Please let me know if this works as this is basically an experiment.
21st October 2023

