Photo 2610
Saturday Morning Shopping
Exploring structure or lack thereof. I set my camera for high key with longer exposure and walked through the farmer's market just taking shots without looking this morning.
Please let me know if this works as this is basically an experiment.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details
