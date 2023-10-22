Sign up
Photo 2611
Boardwalk
My Muse and follow through departments are not in sync today. They couldn't get anything to gel so off to a shot from earlier this week. Taken at Jackson Fraizer Wetlands on a foggy morning.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
2977
photos
144
followers
158
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
19th October 2023 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
fog
,
boardwalk
Dixie Goode
ace
Love the atmosphere in this.
October 23rd, 2023
