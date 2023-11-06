Mt Rainer and clouds

The word for day 6 of November words is Clouds. We currently have lots and lots clouds but they are just all bunched together and releasing loads of rain drops.



I took this looking outside of the elevator yesterday where I was staying Auburn Washington while I visiting family. I did play around with Snapseed edits and settled on HDR. If you zoom in you should see Mt. Rainer. ( Mount Rainier (/reɪˈnɪər/ ray-NEER), also known as Tahoma, is a large active stratovolcano in the Cascade Range of the Pacific Northwest in the United States. The mountain is located in Mount Rainier National Park about 59 miles (95 km) south-southeast of Seattle.[5] With a summit elevation of 14,411 ft (4,392 m),[6][7] it is the highest mountain in the U.S. state of Washington and the Cascade Range, the most topographically prominent mountain in the contiguous United States,[8] and the tallest in the Cascade Volcanic Arc. ).