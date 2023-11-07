Sign up
Previous
Photo 2627
Trail Vortex
Day 7 November words, time. I choose to go long exposure and movement. I had fun with slow shutter app on my phone. This is a 4 second exposure.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
2
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
7th November 2023 12:15pm
Tags
tree
,
long exposure
,
nov23words
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
This turned out so nicely, I can see why you used it to represent time, the world spins pretty fast sometimes!!
November 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! Wonderful image. It plays with my head.
November 7th, 2023
