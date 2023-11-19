Previous
Quiet Pond by joysabin
Photo 2639

Quiet Pond

Infrared faux color. It was cold, no snow, just lots of frost.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

@joysabin
Rob Z ace
Wonderful tones...
December 1st, 2023  
