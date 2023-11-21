Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2641
Old and trusty
This beauty sits at the beginning of a driveway near Findly Wildlife Refuge. I wish I knew which saint is maintaining guard over this tractor.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3007
photos
142
followers
154
following
723% complete
View this month »
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
25th November 2023 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rusty
,
tractor
,
52wc-2023-w48
Rob Z
ace
That's such an intriguing sight. A lovely bit of rust with an extra...
December 1st, 2023
CC Folk
ace
My grand boys played on a similar old tractor at the mandarin farm we visited last weekend. Haven't posted any pics though.
December 1st, 2023
Theresa
What a great find!
December 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close