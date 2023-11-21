Previous
Old and trusty by joysabin
Old and trusty

This beauty sits at the beginning of a driveway near Findly Wildlife Refuge. I wish I knew which saint is maintaining guard over this tractor.
21st November 2023

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Rob Z
That's such an intriguing sight. A lovely bit of rust with an extra...
December 1st, 2023  
CC Folk
My grand boys played on a similar old tractor at the mandarin farm we visited last weekend. Haven't posted any pics though.
December 1st, 2023  
Theresa
What a great find!
December 1st, 2023  
