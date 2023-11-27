Previous
Foggy Night by joysabin
Photo 2647

Foggy Night

I used the slow shutter app on my iPhone for this one.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Walks @ 7

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Corinne C ace
Wonderful moody image
December 2nd, 2023  
Milanie ace
Nicely framed
December 2nd, 2023  
