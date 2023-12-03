Previous
Urban abstract by joysabin
Photo 2653

Urban abstract

I tired to coax my Muse today by taking a walk downtown. It has been raining for the past few days so raindrop dodge was in full swing today.
3rd December 2023

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
