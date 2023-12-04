Previous
Next
Abstract reflection by joysabin
Photo 2654

Abstract reflection

After trying to connect with my Muse downtown, I took a walk to OSU's campus. I was just ambling around and spotted this reflection which is a combination of a light display inside and the building next door being reflected.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise