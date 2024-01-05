Previous
Shadows textures reflections by joysabin
Photo 2686

Shadows textures reflections

No need to comment since this is not a great capture by any means but I saw the sun and had to run outside with my camera. The sun is playing hide and seek today.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Mags ace
Very interesting textures.
January 6th, 2024  
