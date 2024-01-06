Previous
Caught it by joysabin
Photo 2687

Caught it

The sun, glorious sun. It is such a gift to see it, even for a brief moment or two. Didn't last long enough to apply sunscreen......
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Mags ace
Lovely sun flare through the trees.
January 6th, 2024  
