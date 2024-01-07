Previous
New 2 Me by joysabin
Photo 2688

New 2 Me

I fell off the 52week challenge wagon last year so, I will give this year a go and hopefully I can stay current. Anywho, week 1 was basically show something new.

I noticed this camera in the box of camera stuff that I was pricing for the Thrift store. I noticed that it was in decent condition but, the battery wasn't holding a charge but it did turn on via the AC plug. I decided that for $10 it might be fun to play around with. I did invest in a couple of new batteries and a charger which have proven that this little beastie works and takes an okay image.
Here is a link to a review of the camera from 2011 ( https://techcrunch.com/2011/05/12/review-kodak-easyshare-mini-m200/ ).
Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Annie D ace
oh what fun - I have a couple of old point and shoot cameras I must dig out
January 8th, 2024  
