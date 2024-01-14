Previous
Ice wins by joysabin
Photo 2695

Ice wins

I was going to venture out today but the ice which covers the little snow that we have isn't being very forgiving. I am going to error on the side of caution and stay put.

This is a etsooi creation of a shot that I took on Friday before the ice and freezing rain showed up.

The temperatures aren't expected to moderate until mid-week. I hope to get out sooner but if I can't than I'll putter about inside and work on getting organized - basically a fools errand.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Beautifully bleak. fav.
January 14th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Good idea to stay put- why risk getting hurt or slipping? Especially when you have something as lovely as this to play with. I love how you made it look like you're taking the current conditions and not as it was. A fav for me.
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise