Previous
Photo 2695
Ice wins
I was going to venture out today but the ice which covers the little snow that we have isn't being very forgiving. I am going to error on the side of caution and stay put.
This is a etsooi creation of a shot that I took on Friday before the ice and freezing rain showed up.
The temperatures aren't expected to moderate until mid-week. I hope to get out sooner but if I can't than I'll putter about inside and work on getting organized - basically a fools errand.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
shed
,
etsooi
Babs
ace
Beautifully bleak. fav.
January 14th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good idea to stay put- why risk getting hurt or slipping? Especially when you have something as lovely as this to play with. I love how you made it look like you're taking the current conditions and not as it was. A fav for me.
January 14th, 2024
