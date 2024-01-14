Ice wins

I was going to venture out today but the ice which covers the little snow that we have isn't being very forgiving. I am going to error on the side of caution and stay put.



This is a etsooi creation of a shot that I took on Friday before the ice and freezing rain showed up.



The temperatures aren't expected to moderate until mid-week. I hope to get out sooner but if I can't than I'll putter about inside and work on getting organized - basically a fools errand.