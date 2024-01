Quid Pro Quo

Stuck inside today due to ice, sleet,freezing rain and laziness. I did venture out to change out the hummingbird water for the non-frozen and additional sugar variety.



While re-hanging the feeder, I noticed a small little one waiting patiently on the fence. She ( I think) was returning a favor by being patient while I focused and snapped away. I was about 3 feet away during this and it was such an amazing gift from her.