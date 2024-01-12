Previous
Breaking the Rules by joysabin
Breaking the Rules

My 2nd attempt at breaking the rules for the weekly challenge.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Diana ace
Well done, such an unusual dice.
January 13th, 2024  
