Photo 2692
Courthouse in a puddle
We had a few bits of blue today. This is a reflection of the county courthouse.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
11th January 2024 9:46am
Tags
reflections
,
blue sky
Babs
ace
Well spotted I love it. fav.
January 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely reflection! Would I have to wear a wetsuit to go to court there? JK. =)
January 11th, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
I like this shot! Great job!
January 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great capture!
January 11th, 2024
