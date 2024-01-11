Previous
Courthouse in a puddle by joysabin
Photo 2692

Courthouse in a puddle

We had a few bits of blue today. This is a reflection of the county courthouse.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
737% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Well spotted I love it. fav.
January 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely reflection! Would I have to wear a wetsuit to go to court there? JK. =)
January 11th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
I like this shot! Great job!
January 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great capture!
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise