Photo 2698
Looking out, seeing in
I was all ready to get out but,one more day with freezing rain.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
2698
reflection
blue hour
shadow selfie
such a fabulous shot, I love the colours and reflections.
January 18th, 2024
