Rumpled by joysabin
Photo 2717

Rumpled

I went to look at an e-bike (which I possibly might buy) at a friends. Her house and yard is a cacophony of 'let's try this'. She is a master gardener and a most wonderful soul.
5th February 2024

Diana
Fabulous capture of this old shed with a ladder, such great textures.
February 6th, 2024  
Suzanne
Oh I love this. And a like the expression 'a cacaphony of 'let's try this''. I use an expression 'a collection of 'it seemed like a good idea at the the time' which has a similar meaning, i think.
February 6th, 2024  
