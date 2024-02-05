Sign up
Rumpled
I went to look at an e-bike (which I possibly might buy) at a friends. Her house and yard is a cacophony of 'let's try this'. She is a master gardener and a most wonderful soul.
5th February 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
5th February 2024 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
ladder
,
window
,
door
,
shed
,
for2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this old shed with a ladder, such great textures.
February 6th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Oh I love this. And a like the expression 'a cacaphony of 'let's try this''. I use an expression 'a collection of 'it seemed like a good idea at the the time' which has a similar meaning, i think.
February 6th, 2024
