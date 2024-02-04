Sign up
Previous
Photo 2716
Turn around
I turned around while walking on a local trail today and liked the PoV.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
0
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A37
Taken
4th February 2024 3:15pm
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
trail
,
for2024
Diana
ace
Oh yes, sometimes it pays to turn around, the pov is great. Lovely capture and fenceline.
February 5th, 2024
