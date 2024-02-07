Sign up
Photo 2719
Segmented Time
I do want to fall behind with the weekly challenges (week 6 make an ordinary object look unique and special) even during Flash of Red so, I will post in B&W but not following the current focus of architecture.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
b&w
clock
for2024
52wc-2024-w6
mosaic texture
Mags
ace
Love this!
February 7th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely edit.
February 7th, 2024
