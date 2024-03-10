Previous
Dropped and Smooshed by joysabin
Photo 2751

Dropped and Smooshed

After having lunch with a friend I almost stepped on this. I couldn't resist bending down to take a shot.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
753% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
definitely needs some care
March 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise